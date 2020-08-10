MICHAEL SCHENKER To Release New MSG Album, Immortal, In January; Features RONNIE ROMERO, JOE LYNN TURNER, RALF SCHEEPERS, And More

Michael Schenker is currently in the final stages of recording a brand new MSG album, which is set to be released via Nuclear Blast on January 8, 2021. The album title will be Immortal, a perfect statement to describe Michael Schenker's legacy and to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a musician.

Immortal will feature a big list of friends and guests, including the the album's main vocalist Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black), alongside Michael Voss (Mad Max), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear) and Joe Lynn Turner (ex-Deep Purple, Rainbow) singing on two tracks each.

The new album lineup includes Steve Mann on keyboards, Barry Sparks (Dokken) on bass, three drummers Bodo Schopf, Simon Philipps (ex-Toto) and Brian Tichy (ex-Whitesnake), as well as the brilliance of the man himself, Michael Schenker, on guitars. Guests also include keyboard virtuoso Derek Sherinian on the opening track.

This super team recorded ten tracks, including the magnum opus "In Search Of The Peace Of Mind", the first song ever written by Michael Schenker and previously recorded on Scorpions' debut Lonesome Crow. The song was recorded to celebrate Michael's 50th anniversary and features even more surprises, with singers Gary Barden, Doogie White, Robin McAuley and drummer Simon Phillips joining in this epic celebration.

The limited first edition of this upcoming MSG album will feature another unique extra: a Blu-ray of Michael Schenker Fest performance recorded during their headline show at Bang Your Head Festival two years ago.

Updates to follow.