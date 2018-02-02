Michael Schenker’s MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST - Resurrection Album Video Trailer #2 Posted

A second video trailer has been released for the upcoming Michael Schenker Fest studio album. Two trailers can be found below.

Along with producer Michael Voss-Schoen, the band recently completed the recordings for the record, entitled Resurrection, out on March 2nd. Besides Michael Schenker and the three M.S.G. singers Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, you can also hear Doogie White (Michael Schenker's Temple Of Rock) as well as musicians Steve Mann (guitars, keyboards), Ted McKenna (drums) and Chris Glen (bass). In addition, there are also some guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen included.

Physical and digital pre-orders available here .

The album will be available in the following formats:

CD

CD + DVD-DIGI (incl. Bonus-DVD)

2LP (black in gatefold)

2LP (clear in gatefold)

2LP (clear + red splatter in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

2LP (gold in gatefold, Nuclear Blast Mailorder Exclusive!)

BOX (DIGI + Flying V Replica + photo card)

Tracklisting:

CD

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around"

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

2LP (33 RPM)

Side A

“Heart And Soul”

“Warrior”

“Take Me To Church”

“Night Moods”

Side B

“The Girl With The Stars In Her Eyes”

“Everest”

“Messin’ Around”

“Time Knows When It’s Time”

Side C

“Anchors Away”

“Salvation”

“Livin’ A Life Worth Livin’”

“The Last Supper”

Bonus DVD

“Warrior” (video clip)

Michael Schenker Fest – The Documentation

Michael Schenker Fest – Interview

Michael Schenker Fest at Loudpark 2017

"Warrior" video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2: