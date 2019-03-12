Michael Schinkel's ETERNAL FLAME Release Music Video For "Tease My Love" Featuring Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist GÖRAN EDMAN

German neoclassical heavy metal band, Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame, have released a new music video for "Tease My Love", featuring Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, John Norum) on vocals. The song is taken from their third album, Smoke On The Mountain, which was released in May 2018. Watch the clip below.

The album was produced by Michael Schinkel & Helmut Kohlpaintner, co-produced by Timothy Touchton, mixed by Michael Schinkel and mastered by Christoph Stickel.

Tracklisting:

“Ignition”

“Smoke On The Mountain” (Mark Boals on vocals)

“This Is My Life”

“Queen Of The Hill”

“You Can Save Me”

“Whatcha Gonna Do”

“I Believe In This Miracle” (Mark Boals on vocals)

“Got A Rock & Roll Fever” (Göran Edman on vocals)

“Out In The Dark”

“Dreaming”

“Take Me There For A Night”

“Tease My Love” (Göran Edman on vocals)

“Close To The End”

“Tease My Love” video:

“Got A Rock & Roll Fever" lyric video:

Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame is:

Michael Schinkel - Vocals & all Guitars

Helmut Kohlpaintner - Keyboards

Thomas Keller - Bass & Backing Vocals

Michael Hencky - Drums