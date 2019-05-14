MICHAEL SWEET - "If I Had My Way, I'd Do Two Solo Albums And Two STRYPER Albums A Year; It's Not An Unrealistic Thought"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet is featured in a new interview with New Release Today. In the clip below he offers update on guitarist Oz Fox's health, life on the road, balancing controversy, and how the band's new songs from God Damn Evil are connecting with audiences worldwide.

Sweet on his level of creativity: "If I had my way, I'd do two solo albums a year and two Stryper albums a year, and we could do it. It's not an unrealistic thought. It would just mean less touring and more time in the studio, but we could do it, no problem. There's something about the creativity process, and the recording and writing new material, that comes second nature to me. That's like eating or walking to me. The minute I get in that mode it's neverending. I love to create music."

Sweet recently guested on the Cobras & Fire podcast and revealed the band's History tour, which kicked off May 10th in Greenville, SC, "will give people a better understanding of our history. All the songs and the bands and the music we grew up with that kinda moulded our lives - Judas Priest, Van Halen. We're going to give people a glimpse of that and perform 10 or 11 covers, and then, of course, 10 or 11 classic Stryper songs. We're mixing it up a little bit."

Check out fan-filmed video from the Greenville and Annapolis shows below.

The setlist on the tour is currently as follows:

"Soldiers Under Command"

"Loving You"

"Calling On You"

"Free"

"Lady"

"Rock and Roll Band" (Boston cover)

"Shout It Out Loud" (KISS cover)

"Heading Out To The Highway" (Judas Priest cover)

"Heaven And Hell" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Panama" (Van Halen cover)

"We Will Rock You" (Queen cover)

"Crazy Train" (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

"All She Wrote" (FireHouse cover) (with band introductions)

"In God We Trust"

"Always There for You"

"Sorry"

"Yahweh"

"The Valley"

"To Hell With The Devil"

Check out Stryper's tour schedule here.