MICHAEL SWEET & TONY HARNELL - "Tour 1987" Postponed Until Fall; Video Messages

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, recently announced his Tour 1987 solo trek with former TNT singer, Tony Harnell. Sweet has now issued the following update:

"In 1987, Stryper hit the road in support of our To Hell With The Devil album, touring the US alongside TNT and Loudness. It was an incredible experience and, to this day, remains my favorite tour of all time. Since then, I've remained good friends with Tony Harnell, former frontman of TNT. Recently, we caught up at RockNPod Expo in Nashville, TN, and reminisced about the old days. We both agreed, how great would it be to go out and give people a taste of the past?

With this in mind, Tony and I decided to join forces for "Tour 1987", featuring my own solo material backed by a full, electric band for the first time in almost twenty years, with both Tony and Moriah Formica opening the show. The tour was originally set for this spring, but COVID-19 inevitably impacted our original timeline. In the interest of everyone's safety, the tour has been postponed to the fall. We are still in the process of finalizing some dates, but several have already been rescheduled.

Until then, we're calling on you to show your support for the tour in any way you can. We encourage you to get your tickets in advance, if possible; all updated links can be found at michaelsweet.com. If you plan on coming out to a show, help spread the word by sharing to your socials!

Lastly, we're thrilled to announce that you won't have to wait until the fall to get your hands on exclusive "Tour 1987" merchandise. We have decided to make these items available NOW at the Michael Sweet Online Store.

Thanks for your continued support during this time. I continue to pray for each and every one of you and hope that you all remain safe and healthy. I look forward to seeing you on the road soon!

PS - Here's a little video message from Tony & I on "Tour 1987"! Check it out (below)!"

Tour dates:

September

24 - Charlotte NC - Amos'

25 - Hopewell VA - The Beacon Theater

26 - Rocky Mount VA - The Harvester

28 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

29 - Waterford, NY - Chrome Food & Spirits

30 - Niagara Falls, NY - Evening Star Concert Hall

October

2 - Teaneck NJ - Debonair Music Hall

3 - New Bedford MA - The Greasy Luck

6 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

7 - St. Charles IL - Arcada Theater

9 - Chesterfield MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

10 - Versailes OH - BMI Speedway