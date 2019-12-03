MICHAEL THOMPSON BAND To Release High Times - Live In Italy CD/DVD In January; "Secret Information" Performance Video Streaming

Michael Thompson Band will release the live CD/DVD, High Times - Live In Italy, on January 24 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order here, and watch the band's performance of "Secret Information" below.

Michael Thompson Band's first, and so far only live show in Europe, happened on a magic night on Saturday, April 28, 2018, when in front of an awed crowd, Michael Thompson, together with Larry King on vocals, Larry Antonino and Guy Allison (Unruly Child) on bass and keyboards respectively, and Sergio Gonzalez on drums, performed a set which created a special kind of AOR magic at the Live Music Club in Milan, Italy.

Cherry picking the best songs from their now legendary debut album, How Long, and offering some previews from the, at the time, upcoming album, Love And Beyond, MTB offered a magnificent hour long set which delighted all the fans in attendance. This is a one of a kind magic performance and if you were not there, well, now you can see what you missed!

Tracklisting:

"Can’t Miss"

"Secret Information"

"Love & Beyond"

"Give Love A Chance"

"High Times"

"Save Yourself"

"Starting Over"

"Wasteland"

"More Than A Feeling"

"Secret Information" live video:

Lineup:

Michael Thompson - guitars

Larry King - vocals

Larry Antonino - bass and vocals

Guy Allison - keys

Sergio Gonzalez - drums