MICHAEL VESCERA - Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, LOUDNESS, OBSESSION Singer’s Home Destroyed In Tornado; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

March 9, 2020, 11 minutes ago

Metal vocalist Michael Vescera’s home and vehicles were devastated in the recent Nashville tornado. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Shallon Vescera to assist.

Says Shallon: "On Monday, March 2, a tornado ripped through the Stonehenge neighbourhood in Lebanon, Tennessee destroying the home of my parents. Luckily no one was harmed during the storm, but their home was devastated, taking a direct hit, leaving my parents, brother, sister, niece and brother-in-law displaced. Many people have asked how they could help, please share or  donate any amount you can, at this time anything helps. My goal is to raise enough money to help cover food, shelter, boarding for their three dogs & other necessities until they can pull themselves back together."'

Visit the GoFundMe page here.



