MICHAEL WILTON Picks QUEENSRŸCHE's Most Underrated Album – “I Would Have To Say Promised Land”

Greece’s Rockpages conducted an interview with Queensrӱche guitarist Michael Wilton and topics discussed include The Verdict, status of drummer Scott Rockenfield, and their most underrated album.

When asked about the band’s most underrated album, Wilton replied: Wow! Ahm… I would have to say Promised Land. When it came out it has those great expectations because it was coming off Empire and we kind of did a 180 on it. As far as we didn’t try to appease the popular stereotype out there. So, there is a lot of great songs on that album and great musical passages and I think a lot of them got pushed and shadowed due to the onslaught of the Empire album.”

On the status of drummer Scott Rockenfield: “Casey (Grillo, touring drummer) is a touring member. As you know in the media, Scott started a family and he’d moved down that path in life. We’re giving him his privacy and we are letting him deal with what he’s doing. But, he told us he can’t tour right now, so we have Casey. Casey has been with us for three years now. The fans love Casey. They have taken him in and he is a great player, he respect the way Scott played very well, you’ll see that tonight. That’s kind of where we are at right now. We’re going to keep moving forward. Queensrӱche is a machine that’s constantly moving and you’ve got to keep it going. We’re having a great time with Casey on drums.”

Queensrÿche recently released a lyric video for "Portrait". The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict, which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"'Portait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles. The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. there is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships," states Queensrÿche frontman Todd LaTorre about the track.

All information on upcoming tour dates can be found on Queensrÿche's website, here.