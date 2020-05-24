MICHALE GRAVES Announces Long Road To You Acoustic Tour 2020

Michale Graves - best known as the voice of The Misfits from 1995 to 2000, singing on albums American Psycho and Famous Monsters - also has an extensive solo career, releasing numerous albums of his own.

This summer, Graves will bring his unplugged solo show to 22 venues across The United States. The confirmed routing of the Long Road To You Acoustic Tour is as listed:

July

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

August

1 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

5 - Savannah, GA - The Wormhole

7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

8 - Orlando, FL - Shovelhead Live

9 - Gainesville - High Dive

11 - Houston - White Oak Music Hall

12 - Corpus Christi - Rich's Billiards

13 - Harlingen, TX - Hop Shop

14 - San Antonio, TX - Thirsty Camel

16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

18 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

21 - Murray, UT - Ice Haus

22 - Cheyenne, WY - Ernie November

23 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

25 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

26 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

28 - Akron, OH - Empire

29 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps

30 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

For further details, visit Michale Graves on Facebook.