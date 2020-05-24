MICHALE GRAVES Announces Long Road To You Acoustic Tour 2020
Michale Graves - best known as the voice of The Misfits from 1995 to 2000, singing on albums American Psycho and Famous Monsters - also has an extensive solo career, releasing numerous albums of his own.
This summer, Graves will bring his unplugged solo show to 22 venues across The United States. The confirmed routing of the Long Road To You Acoustic Tour is as listed:
July
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
August
1 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
5 - Savannah, GA - The Wormhole
7 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
8 - Orlando, FL - Shovelhead Live
9 - Gainesville - High Dive
11 - Houston - White Oak Music Hall
12 - Corpus Christi - Rich's Billiards
13 - Harlingen, TX - Hop Shop
14 - San Antonio, TX - Thirsty Camel
16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
17 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
18 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
21 - Murray, UT - Ice Haus
22 - Cheyenne, WY - Ernie November
23 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
25 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
26 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
28 - Akron, OH - Empire
29 - Buffalo, NY - Stamps
30 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
For further details, visit Michale Graves on Facebook.