MICHALE GRAVES Brings His Course Of Empire Tour To Europe In 2019

Iconic punk rocker Michale Graves, who once fronted one of the world’s most legendary punk bands of all time, The Misfits, has announced his return to Europe in 2019. Continuing his Course Of Empire tour, which produced multiple sold-out shows throughout North America this year, Graves and his band will embark on a run of 55 shows in only 58 days, marching their way through 16 European countries. Kicking off on January 4th in Gdansk, Poland, Graves will bring his powerful and intense live experience to his European fans with tour support from The Crimson Ghosts (January 4th - 16th), Noise Pollution (January 17th - February 1st), Witches Of Doom (February 18th - 27th), and Acid Muffin (February 28th - March 3rd).



Graves will continue his international trek by making a return to the land down-under, headlining a pair of Australian shows in both Melbourne (December 8th) and Sydney (December 9th) next month.



"I am really looking forward to another opportunity to blow people's minds across Europe again," says Graves. "Plus, I can't wait to make my return to Australia, for the first time since 2009, when I was on tour with Marky Ramone's Blitz Krieg! I'm eager to share the passion and intensity of my performances with all my fans around the world, and to connect with them on a personal level!"



On December 15th, Graves will play a Christmas acoustic show with Bad Mothers and Ike's Wasted World at The Hangar On The Hudson, in Troy, New York. Graves will donate the proceeds from the show to the Dancing Horse Farm in Windham, N.Y., to support the formation of a new veterans program which will fund horseback riding getaways for veterans suffering from combat-related PTSD. Additionally, the show will take donations of non-perishable food items for the local food pantries in the area.



December 28th - 30th, Michale will play in the 2nd Annual Zander Cup Men's League Ice Hockey Tournament, raising funds for the The Zander Foundation, a youth support charity. Then, on December 30th, he will play an acoustic show at 5:00 pm ET, at Plymouth State Ice Arena in Holderness, NH.



Michale Graves entered the music scene as lead singer of The Misfits and was on a number of their hit albums including American Psycho, and Famous Monsters. He also wrote the hits "Scream", "American Psycho", "Saturday Night", "Shining", and "Witch Hunt".



He has released a series of solo albums including: Vagabond, Lost Skeleton Returns, Supernatural, Wanderer, Zombies Unite, Drifter, and Revenge Of The Zombies. Always evolving as an artist, Michale has performed within several genres as fans followed his instantly recognizable voice across five continents.



Graves has also appeared in many acclaimed film projects including Bruiser, Campfire Stories and notably starring in Perkins 14.



While entertainment is at the heart of who he is as a performer, Graves is also a social and pop-culture media thought leader who has hosted, as well as appeared on numerous broadcast and print media worldwide, while continuing to develop his own voice offstage. Graves will always continue to seek new ways to innovate the industry, promote well-being, and uplift the individuals through art and entertainment.

Michale Graves On Tour:

December

8 - Cherry Bar - Melbourne, Australia

9 - Frankie's Plaza - Sydney, Australia

15 - The Hangar On The Hudson - Troy, NY

January

4 - Protokultura - Gdansk, Poland

5 - Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, Poland

6 - Zet Pe Te - Krakow, Poland

7 - Collosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

8 - Form Space - Cluj Napoca, Romania

9 - Quantic Club - Bucharest, Romania

10 - Robot - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Barrack Club - Ostrava, Czech Republic

12 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

13 - Z-Bau - Nuremberg, Germany

14 - MTC - Cologne, Germany

15 - Musikbunker - Aachen, Germany

16 - Elpee - Deinze, Belgium

17 - The Underworld - London, UK

18 - Cobblestones - Bridgwater, UK

19 - Hangar 18 - Swansea, UK

20 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

21 - Audio - Glasgow, UK

22 - The Assembly - Aberdeen, UK

23 - Bannermans Bar - Edinburgh, UK

24 - PJ Malloys - Dunfermline, UK

25 - Voodoos - Belfast, Ireland

26 - Voodoo Lounge - Dublin, Ireland

28 - The Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK

29 - Phase 1 - Liverpool, UK

30 - The Mulberry Tavern - Sheffield, UK

31 - The Square Centre Arts - Nottingham, UK

February

1 - Underground - Stoke, UK

3 - Atleier Des Moles - Montbeliard, France

5 - MJC O Totem - Lyon, France

6 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France

7 - Sala Lopez - Zargoza, Spain

8 - Estraperlo Club - Barcelona, Spain

9 - Sala Lopez - Valencia, Spain

10 - RCA Club - Lisboa, Portugal

11 - Sala Mardigrass - Corunya, Spain

12 - Lata De Zinc - Oviedo, Spain

13 - Gruta 77 - Madrid, Spain

14 - Sala Jimmy Jazz - Vitoria, Spain

15 - Kulturfabrik - Lyss, Switzerland

16 - Officine Sonore - Vercelli, Italy

17 - Druso - Ranica, Italy

18 - Feierwerk - Munich, Germany

19 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

20 - Goldmarks - Stuttgart, Germany

21 - Cafe Central - Weinheim, Germany

22 - Don't Panic - Essen, Germany

23 - Alte Zuckerfabrik - Rostock, Germany

24 - Iduna - Drachten, Netherlands

25 - Magasin4 - Brussels, Belgium

26 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

27 - Dynamo - Eindhoven, Netherlands

28 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

March

1 - Bastard Club - Osnabruck, Germany

2 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

