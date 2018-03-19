MICHALE GRAVES - Former MISFITS Singer Announces Canadian Tour
March 19, 2018, an hour ago
The non-stop power of Michale Graves’ Beginning Of The End World Tour continues… the tour started in September of 2017 and has spanned through 16 countries. Now Michale announces that he's coming to Canada, but this time he's bringing some friends to rock with him!
Joining Michale Graves on this tour are Argyle Goolsby and the Roving Midnight (formerly of Blitzkid) and Nim Vind as support. They will be doing a run of nine dates from May 10th through May 19th.
Michale and the band will continue to immerse his audience in classic Misfit favorites blended with original songs performed only as he can. Canada, get ready for a triple threat from The Skeleton and his misfit friends in May!
Canadian Tour Dates:
May
10 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile
11 - Kitchener, Ontario - The Boathouse
12 - Hamilton, Ontario - Club Absinthe
13 - St. Catherines, Ontario - The Warehouse
14 - London, Ontario - Rum Runners
15 - Guelph, Ontario - DSTRCT
16 - Montreal, Quebec - Piranha Bar
17 - Quebec City, Quebec - Bar La Source
18 - Drummondville, Quebec - La Sainte Paix
19 - Arnprior, Ontario - The John St. Pub
(Photo credit: Arturo Santaella)