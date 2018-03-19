MICHALE GRAVES - Former MISFITS Singer Announces Canadian Tour

The non-stop power of Michale Graves’ Beginning Of The End World Tour continues… the tour started in September of 2017 and has spanned through 16 countries. Now Michale announces that he's coming to Canada, but this time he's bringing some friends to rock with him!



Joining Michale Graves on this tour are Argyle Goolsby and the Roving Midnight (formerly of Blitzkid) and Nim Vind as support. They will be doing a run of nine dates from May 10th through May 19th.



Michale and the band will continue to immerse his audience in classic Misfit favorites blended with original songs performed only as he can. Canada, get ready for a triple threat from The Skeleton and his misfit friends in May!



Canadian Tour Dates:

May

10 - Toronto, Ontario - The Rockpile

11 - Kitchener, Ontario - The Boathouse

12 - Hamilton, Ontario - Club Absinthe

13 - St. Catherines, Ontario - The Warehouse

14 - London, Ontario - Rum Runners

15 - Guelph, Ontario - DSTRCT

16 - Montreal, Quebec - Piranha Bar

17 - Quebec City, Quebec - Bar La Source

18 - Drummondville, Quebec - La Sainte Paix

19 - Arnprior, Ontario - The John St. Pub

(Photo credit: Arturo Santaella)