MICHALE GRAVES - Former MISFITS Singer Featured In New Episode Of "First Concert Ever"; Video
February 26, 2018, 13 hours ago
In a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever”, horror punk artist Michale Graves (ex- Misfits) chats about the first concerts he ever went to. Watch below:
The non-stop power of Michale Graves' Beginning Of The End World Tour marches on. Graves announces his return to Europe this April with a string of European dates.
On the heels of sold out shows and rave reviews across the UK, Michale promises not to let up on immersing his audience in classic Misfits favourites, blended with original songs performed only as he can.
The Skeleton and all his misfits return to Europe in April. Confirmed dates are as listed:
April
19 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik
20 - Dresden, Germany - Event Werk
21 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Music Club
22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack Club
23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
24 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot
25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
27 - Bellinzona, Switzerland - Peter Pan
28 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore
29 - Dornbirn, Austria - Kulturcafe Schlachthaus
30 - Nuremberg, Germany - Paunchy Cats
May
2 - Leige, Belgium - LA Zone
3 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall
4 - Hilversum, Neetherlands - Devorstin
5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg