MICHALE GRAVES - Former MISFITS Singer Featured In New Episode Of "First Concert Ever"; Video

In a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever”, horror punk artist Michale Graves (ex- Misfits) chats about the first concerts he ever went to. Watch below:

The non-stop power of Michale Graves' Beginning Of The End World Tour marches on. Graves announces his return to Europe this April with a string of European dates.

On the heels of sold out shows and rave reviews across the UK, Michale promises not to let up on immersing his audience in classic Misfits favourites, blended with original songs performed only as he can.

The Skeleton and all his misfits return to Europe in April. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

19 - Rostock, Germany - Alte Zuckerfabrik

20 - Dresden, Germany - Event Werk

21 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Music Club

22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrack Club

23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot

25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo

27 - Bellinzona, Switzerland - Peter Pan

28 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

29 - Dornbirn, Austria - Kulturcafe Schlachthaus

30 - Nuremberg, Germany - Paunchy Cats

May

2 - Leige, Belgium - LA Zone

3 - Diest, Belgium - Moonlight Music Hall

4 - Hilversum, Neetherlands - Devorstin

5 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg