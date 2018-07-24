MICK BLANKENSHIP Releases "Becoming", A Tribute To VINNIE PAUL & DIMEBAG DARRELL; Audio

Heavy rock vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Mick Blankenship has just released "Becoming", a tribute to Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell. In his version of the Pantera gem, Mick sings the song and plays all the instruments. Listen below.

Mick's Q&A regarding his inspiration behind "Becoming":

Q: How have you been inspired by Pantera?

A: "Pantera was my favorite band for a long time, mostly around high school. Me and my brother molded a lot of what we did as a band around them at that time. Vinnie's drums were larger than life to me. His patterns and style has stuck with me all these years. I still draw from that energy when I write my own music."

Q: What does Vinnie and Dimebag mean to you?

A: "Vinnie and Dimebag remind me a lot of the chemistry I had with my brother. Just like Eddie and Alex Van Halen, it's a chemistry that can only be created by brothers. They were so off the grid of the mainstream and stood so tall on their own with their writing. No one could touch them. They were so tight and just bad ass! I wanted that! I wanted to be that huge while spitting in the face of conformity!"

Q: Why (musically and lyrically) did you chose this particular song?

A: "The drums in this song are just HUGE! and so nasty lol! That damn kick pattern was stuck in my head for years. I used to get in trouble for tapping it out on my desk in school. Lyrically, I see it as a bit abrasive but at the same time I think it's about Phil Anselmo's perspective. Whatever his tribulation at the time I think over all it's about rising above your struggle and what people think you should be. Phil was never shy about telling how he felt. That's a good thing!"

Last week, Mick released the video for "Transcend The Machine" from his full-length debut solo album Crown Of Apath, which he co-produced with Disturbed bassist John Moyer. Watch the video below.

The Dayton, OH-based artist wrote and recorded all of the music on Crown Of Apathy apart from guests on various tracks including Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal on "Eye For An Eye". Listen to Crown Of Apath via Spotify here.