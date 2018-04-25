MICK BOX Says URIAH HEEP's Early Success Didn't Change Him - "You've Got To Have An Ego To Be On Stage In The First Place, But Leave It Up There"; Video

Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show recently caught up with Uriah Heep co-founder and guitarist Mick Box.

Asked how the success of the Uriah Heep albums Look At Yourself (1971), Demons And Wizards (1972), and The Magician's Birthday (1972) changed him as a person, Mick responds: "None of them changed me as a person, I'm the same as I was back then. I never let those things bother me, you know. I think you've got to have an ego to be on stage in the first place, but leave it up there. When you're down here with everybody else that's... I don't see it any other way. So it didn't change me at all really. The only thing it did was change for the band, it took us on to the world stage."

Uriah Heep perform tonight, Wednesday, April 25th, at Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR. Find the band's live itinerary here.

Uriah Heep is:

Mick Box: Guitars, Vocals

Phil Lanzon: Keyboards, Vocals

Bernie Shaw: Lead Vocals

Russell Gilbrook: Drums, Vocals

Dave Rimmer: Bass, Vocals

(Photo - Richard Stow)