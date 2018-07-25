MICK JONES Is Looking Forward To FOREIGNER's Upcoming Reunion Concert At Sturgis Buffalo Chip - "In The End, Both LOU GRAMM And KELLY HANSEN Respect Each Other's Vocal Ability"

Foreigner’s first-ever ticketed reunion concert featuring all original members will take place on August 4th, 2018 at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. Here, Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills will join Mick Jones and Foreigner to rock through some of the best-selling songs from the band’s 10 multi-platinum albums and 40 years of enduring top ten hits.

“We’ll be rehearsing for a couple of days before the show and we’ll probably add a few, I don’t know whether they will be different songs or not, but we’ll try and give it some personality,” Jones tells the Daily Herald. “It’s a one-off thing. So we just go out there and have a lot of fun. The old members love it. Lou and our present singer, Kelly Hansen, get along like a house on fire. So it’s something really to look forward to.”

Jones said these shows started out initially with just Elliott and Wills joining in, but then gradually turned into the full original band participating. Of special note is the partnership between the two lead vocalists.

“In the end, both Lou and Kelly really respect each other’s vocal ability,” Jones said. “You know, they push each other on. It’s great to see it, I’m so happy. Because what Lou and I did together, it’s a separate entity in a way, but to be able to look back and to see actually how much we did achieve together, I think it’s been really great for that recognition.”

While Foreigner’s original members have joined the band for surprise appearances in the past, never before have they announced a ticketed reunion where fans can join in for the ultimate soundtrack of summer. For tickets to Foreigner’s performance on Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage as part of the 9-day annual event known as "The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling," please visit BuffaloChip.com.

Says Mick Jones, “It’s been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years. It always brings back special memories. But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we’ll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4th with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they’ll come on down to Sturgis and join us!“

(Photo - Bill Bernstein)

(Announcement video credit - Karsten Staiger)