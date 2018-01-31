MIDNATTSOL Check In From The Studio - "It's Done; Masterpiece Finished!"

Midnattsol, now featuring former Leaves' Eyes vocalist Liv Kristine teaming up with her sister Carmen Elise, have completed work on their new album, entitled The Aftermath. It will be released via Napalm Records some time in 2018; details have yet to befinalized. Stay tuned for updates.

The band is extremely excited about the news: "Like we promised here is the news for you: LIV KRISTINE IS NOW AN OFFICAL SECOND SINGER IN MIDNATTSOL!! Some time ago we discussed with Liv that she would support us on our upcoming album as a special guest. Working together, we found out that not only the result is awesome - we also have a lot of fun together. The logical consequence was that we pick up Liv as a permanent member of the band. So she is now the official second singer in Midnattsol.

We have already recorded Liv as the second voice on some songs for the next album. Liv will also have her own parts in some songs, so these songs will be more like a duet of the two sisters. We think the results will blow you away. As Liv is now a permanent band member we plan to play upcoming concerts together with her. We are very happy and it means a lot to us to have such an amazing singer and fantastic person in our Midnattsol family."

The band released a first appetizer in form of the track snippet “Purple Sky”:

Midnattsol released their debut album Where Twilight Dwells back in 2005. The band quickly gained fans around the gothic, metal and rock scene alike and played numerous shows and summer festivals like Summer Breeze, Wave Gotik Treffen, Mera Luna, as well as support of In Extremo. Their second studio album Nordlys was released in 2008, followed up by their latest album The Metamorphosis Melody in 2011. After that the band decided to take a creative break, but now you can be sure that Midnattsol are fully back and ready more exciting news to come.