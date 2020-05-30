MIDNATTSOL Members Launch Doom Metal Project THROWN AWAY TEARS; Audio Teaser Available

Midnattsol members Daniel Fischer (keyboards) and Stephan Adolf (guitars) have launched a new doom metal project dubbed Thrown Away Tears. The first signs of life began in late 2019 and the band has slowly but surely been putting material together for a future release. They posted the following message upon hitting social media:

"Hello World, we are the band Thrown Away Tears. As you can see there is not much about us - but we will change this soon and you can be part of this from the early beginning. So, where do we stand at the moment? We are four musicians with enthusiasm and years of experience who have a dream of dark, doomy and melancholic music. So we wanna enjoy playing music, write songs and release an album, play live and reach you with all of this. Interested? Stay tuned for more!"

Below is a snippet from a forthcoming song, "If We Could Change The Past".

Thrown Away Tears is:

Stephan Adolph - guitars, vocals

Daniel Fischer - bass, keyboards

Daniel Mackert - guitars

Maximilian Stipp - drums