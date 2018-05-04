MIDNATTSOL Release "The Aftermath" Lyric Video

Nordic symphonic metal masters Midnattsol have released an official lyric video for the title track of their upcoming new album The Aftermath.

Midnattsol now has true full sister power featuring Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise. The name Espenæs rightfully makes a lot of people swoon - as both sisters have been a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones. Until this point a supergroup involving both sisters sharing microphone duties was only the stuff only dreams were made of. Now it is a reality.

The band comments on the track: “As a huge thank you for waiting for us all these years, here is another song for you before the release of our new album! It contains a message that we want to reach out with; What do you think it is?”

“The Aftermath” relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. A sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be released on May 25th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack-

- LP Gatefold, Black-

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns sang"

"Vem kan segla"

"Ikje glem meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

"Herr Mannelig" video:

Teaser:

Midnattsol is

Carmen Elise Espenæs - vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - vocals

Alex Kautz - guitar

Daniel Fischer - bass

Stephan Adolph - guitar

Michael Kapelle - session drummer