MIDNATTSOL To Perform First Show With New Line-Up At The Aftermath Album Release Party; Details Available

In December 2018, it was announced that Liv Kristine joined Midnattsol as their official second singer - right next to her very talented sister, Carmen Elise Espenæs. The name "Espenæs" rightfully makes people swoon: Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise were a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones - but so far a supergroup involving both sisters sharing microphone duties was only the stuff dreams were made of.

The band will release their new album, The Aftermath, on May 25th via Napalm Records. They will play their first gig in years on the day as part of the album release party in Wiesloch, Germany (near Heidelberg) at R'n'P. Go to this location for event information.

BraveWords premiered the new video for "Herr Mannelig".

The Aftermath relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. It is a sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be released on May 25th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold, Black

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns sang"

"Vem kan segla"

"Ikje glem meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

Teaser:

Midnattsol is

Carmen Elise Espenæs - vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - vocals

Alex Kautz - guitar

Daniel Fischer – bass

Stephan Adolph – guitar

Michael Kapelle – session drummer