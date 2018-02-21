MIDNATTSOL To Release The Aftermath Album In May; Teaser Video Streaming

Midnattsol, now featuring former Leaves' Eyes vocalist Liv Kristine teaming up with her sister Carmen Elise, will release their new album, The Aftermath on May 25th via Napalm Records. Check out an album teaser below, and stay tuned for further details.

The band recently stated: "LIV KRISTINE IS NOW AN OFFICAL SECOND SINGER IN MIDNATTSOL!! Some time ago we discussed with Liv that she would support us on our upcoming album as a special guest. Working together, we found out that not only the result is awesome - we also have a lot of fun together. The logical consequence was that we pick up Liv as a permanent member of the band. So she is now the official second singer in Midnattsol.

"We have already recorded Liv as the second voice on some songs for the next album. Liv will also have her own parts in some songs, so these songs will be more like a duet of the two sisters. We think the results will blow you away. As Liv is now a permanent band member we plan to play upcoming concerts together with her. We are very happy and it means a lot to us to have such an amazing singer and fantastic person in our Midnattsol family."

The band also released a first appetizer in form of the track snippet “Purple Sky”: