MIDNATTSOL Vocalist CARMEN ELISE To Hold Live Facebook Chat This Wednesday

On April 18th, Midnattsol vocalist Carmen Elise Espenaes will be hold a live Facebook chat between 6:30pm - 9:00pm CET. Go to this location for event information.

Midnattsol, featuring sisters Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise Espenæs, will release The Aftermath on May 25th via Napalm Records. A video for the album opener "The Purple Sky" can be found below.

The Aftermath relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. It is a sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack

- LP Gatefold, Black

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns Sang"

"Vem Kan Segla"

"Ikje Glem Meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

"The Purple Sky" video:

"Herr Mannelig!" video:

Teaser:

Lineup:

Carmen Elise Espenæs - Vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - Second Vocals

Alex Kautz - Guitar

Daniel Fischer - Keyboard

Stephan Adolph - Guitar