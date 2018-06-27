MIDNATTSOL Vocalist LIV KRISTINE Talks Parting Ways With LEAVES' EYES - "Why Not Just Choose Another Band Name And Change The Concept?"

Speaking with Cryptic Rock, vocalist Liv Kristine opened up about her messy 2016 split from Leaves' Eyes and discussed joining her sister Carmen's band, Midnattsol. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

CR: You spent thirteen years with Leaves’ Eyes where you were arguably the center of that band. When you left, was there ever a moment’s hesitation as to what you would do next, musically? Did you need to take any time to regroup, or were you more inspired than ever to forge onward?

Liv Kristine: "At first, I was devastated as the whole situation was unbearable for me, especially because everything happened without any warning. My life fell apart on all levels, professional and private, and I had to deal with the problems of other people that hit me as a woman and my family badly.

On a professional level, I had to start all anew. I think the whole decision of replacing me 'all of a sudden' and continuing with the band was not the right decision. Why not just choose another band name and change the band’s concept? The Viking concept of Leaves’ Eyes was brought to life due to my own history and heritage. As soon as I got the news that Elina would replace me and that she was ready for touring with Leaves’ Eyes, I just hoped that they would change the name of the band and come up with their own new concept in case of a new album.

My urge and power to move on has always been there and will always be a strong force in me. As already said above, I have the best fans in the world! Most of my fan club leaders gather in Nagold, Germany, every December, at my yearly special show where we all sit together. I feel such a strong connection to my fans, and the support I have gotten over the years is absolutely amazing and I am forever grateful. 2016 and 2017 were years of connecting to other artists, bands, and projects, like Tanzwut, Eluveitie, Orden Organ, Cradle of Filth, The Sabbathian, and finally Midnattsol, moreover, it was important for me to strengthen the status of my own solo band."

Midnattsol have released an official lyric video for the title track of their upcoming new album The Aftermath.

Midnattsol now has true full sister power featuring Liv Kristine and Carmen Elise. The name Espenæs rightfully makes a lot of people swoon - as both sisters have been a vital part of a magnitude of gothic / symphonic / folk metal milestones. Until this point a supergroup involving both sisters sharing microphone duties was only the stuff only dreams were made of. Now it is a reality.

The band comments on the track: “As a huge thank you for waiting for us all these years, here is another song for you before the release of our new album! It contains a message that we want to reach out with; What do you think it is?”

“The Aftermath” relies much more heavily on folk influences lending atmospheric density to the melancholic symphonic metal compositions. A sumptuous and sensual affair and a shimmering highlight in the discography of this German / Norwegian team.

The Aftermath will be released on May 25th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipack-

- LP Gatefold, Black-

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Purple Sky"

"Syns sang"

"Vem kan segla"

"Ikje glem meg"

"Herr Mannelig"

"The Aftermath"

"The Unveiled Truth"

"Evaluation Of Time"

"Forsaken"

"Eitrdropar" (Bonus Track)

"Herr Mannelig" video:

Teaser:

Midnattsol is

Carmen Elise Espenæs - vocals

Liv Kristine Espenæs - vocals

Alex Kautz - guitar

Daniel Fischer - bass

Stephan Adolph - guitar

Michael Kapelle - session drummer