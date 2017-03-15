MIDNIGHT RIDER Streaming New Song “When I Spew My Hate”

German classic heavy metal outfit, Midnight Rider, will release their debut album, Manifestation, on April 21st via Massacre Records. The album track, “When I Spew My Hate”, is available for streaming below.

The band was formed 12 years ago, and released a self-titled EP in 2008. They quickly became a well noticed band in the underground scene worldwide. But now it's time to rise from the underground.

Tracklisting:

“When I Spew My Hate”

“Tears Of Your Temptation”

“The Execution”

“Creature Of The Night”

“In My Void”

“Heroes And Speedfreaks”

“Change Your Life”

“I Wanna Be A Prowler”

“Arrival”

“Unknown Woman Of The Seine”

“When I Spew My Hate”: