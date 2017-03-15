MIDNIGHT RIDER Streaming New Song “When I Spew My Hate”

March 15, 2017, an hour ago

German classic heavy metal outfit, Midnight Rider, will release their debut album, Manifestation, on April 21st via Massacre Records. The album track, “When I Spew My Hate”, is available for streaming below.

The band was formed 12 years ago, and released a self-titled EP in 2008. They quickly became a well noticed band in the underground scene worldwide. But now it's time to rise from the underground.

Tracklisting:

“When I Spew My Hate”
“Tears Of Your Temptation”
“The Execution”
“Creature Of The Night”
“In My Void”
“Heroes And Speedfreaks”
“Change Your Life”
“I Wanna Be A Prowler”
“Arrival”
“Unknown Woman Of The Seine”

“When I Spew My Hate”:

