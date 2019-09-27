MIDNIGHT Signs With Metal Blade Records; “Rebirth By Blasphemy” Single Released

Metal Blade Records has welcomed Midnight to its worldwide roster. By now, Midnight need no introduction. Guided by the twisted muse of mainman Athenar since 2003, this Cleveland cult have been slaying the metal/punk underground with their own, highly addictive brand of lust, filth, and sleaze, subsequently building up a sizable catalog and garnering a rabid fanbase. While there are certainly fanatics for the band's early EP work, it was Midnight's debut album, Satanic Royalty (2011), that entered the band's name into the annals of "classic." Never one to rush things (nor drop an EP along the way), Midnight continued their underground dominance with No Mercy for Mayhem in 2014, further perfecting their signature sound. With the band's massively anticipated third album, Sweet Death and Ecstasy, the band showed their darkest and most daring effort to date. Fans can expect another crushing full-length, Rebirth By Blasphemy, in early 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

Midnight's Athenar comments about the signing: "Well, I sent a demo tape of my band to Metal Blade Records back in 1987. It only took them 32 years to respond and guess what? They want to release a record! Patience is a virtue. Now YOU WAIT until this new album comes out so you can bang your fucking skull against a brick wall while cranking the stereo at neighbor destroying volume!"

Before their new album drops next year, Midnight have now released the title track from their upcoming full-length, "Rebirth By Blasphemy", as a 7"/digital single to coincide with their signing, plus North American tour with Obituary, Abbath, and Devil Master, which kicks off today.

7” editions – order at MetalBlade.com:

- "You Can't Stop Steel" silver (band exclusive; limited to 150 copies in the USA)

- "Rotting Twilight" opaque purple (tour exclusive; limited to 150 copies in the USA)

- "Unholy Water" clear (limited to 200 copies in Europe)

- "Nun's Blood" red (Metal Blade shop exclusive; limited to 200 copies in Europe)

- standard black (Europe)

Dates:

September

27 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

28 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N Grill

29 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

2 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

5 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

6 - Reno, NV - Cargo

8 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

9 - Denver, CO - Sumit

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

13 - Madison, WI - Sylveee

15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

18 - Montreal, QC - The Corona Theatre

19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

20 - Providence, RI - The Strand

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

24 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre