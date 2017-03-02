MIDNITE HELLION Reveal Condemned To Hell Artwork; Announce New Tour Dates

New Jersey's Midnite Hellion is preparing for a tentative spring release of their new album Condemned To Hell. Following the release of 2014's Hour Of The Wolf 7" single, the new album will be available on CD and vinyl formats through Germany's Witches Brew. Check out the cover art below.

In live news, Midnite Hellion has confirmed the following shows:

March

10 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE

11 - Norfolk Taphouse - Norfolk, VA

18 - Hot Shots Bar & Grill - Westville, NJ

April

28 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

May

5 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ (with Yngwie Malmsteen)

June

23 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ (with Dark Sky Choir)