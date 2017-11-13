MIDNITE HELLION Welcome New Guitarist; Show Dates Announced

US heavy metal trio Midnite Hellion, who recently released their new album Condemned To Hell, announce the addition of new guitarist Mark Siedlecki II to the lineup. The band released the following statement concerning the new member:

"We are extremely pleased to introduce the newest Hellion, Mark Siedlecki II on lead guitar! Mark comes from Jersey blackened thrashers Anticosm, who we have had the pleasure of sharing the stage with in the past. His style, tone, and attitude is a perfect fit, and we are honored to have him in our ranks! Give Mark a warm welcome and come see him Rip It Up live with us at his debut concert on Saturday, December 2nd at Paul's Tavern in Belmar, NJ!

"We also want to thank Mario DiBartolo for all of his assistance over the past six years, both on the live front and in the studio. He's made it possible for Midnite Hellion to continue to grow, and we're certain that our paths will cross again as time permits."

Midnite Hellion have announced these upcoming shows in support of Condemned To Hell.

December

2 - Paul's Tavern - Belmar, NJ (hosted by Don Jamieson of That Metal Show)

February

24 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ (movie screening party of Bill Zebub's latest film, Exploitation, in which drummer Drew Rizzo makes an appearance)

March

16 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE

17 - Sparta Inn - Sparrows Point, MD

Condemned to Hell was released on September 15 through Witches Brew. Stream and order here.