Mighty Music / Target Group Joins Forces With SPV; New Releases On The Way From TYGERS OF PAN TANG, MIKE TRAMP, DENNER'S INFERNO And More

Yesterday, Michael H. Andersen, founder and CEO of Scandinavian music company Target Group, travelled to Hannover, Germany, to sign a worldwide agreement with German powerhouse SPV.

Frank Uhle, managing director of SPV comments: "Since almost two decades, Michael H. Andersen and SPV have worked together on various business relationships, like Target introducing the SPV rock artist roster in Denmark many years ago. I'm more than happy to extend this long-lasting partnership with Michael and his team, now having SPV optimizing Target's rights exploitation in the various business fields of today's music market.”

Michael H. Andersen “I have the deepest respect for Frank and the way he rebuilt SPV. He is a true professional and in a music business where things change every week, it is important to have a solid backbone. We now hand over most of the administrative business areas to SPV which leaves us with more time to be creative and thinking out of the box. The future is indeed looking bright. Just image how much damage our heavy rock label Mighty Music will do in the future with SPV and Steamhammer being our German family members now."

The international release plan of Mighty Music for the rest of 2019 will include new releases from Tygers Of Pan Tang, Mike Tramp Blitzkrieg, Artillery, Conny Bloom (Electric Boys), Blood Red Throne, Corey Glover (Living Colour), Transport League, Denner’s Inferno (Mercyful Fate), Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes) and much more.

(Pictured above, L-R: Sales Conny Gaudi (SPV Sales Germany), Martina Liehr (SPV Sales and Logistics), Michael H. Andersen, Claudia Mangels (Distributed Label Manager SPV) & Frank Uhle)