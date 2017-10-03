MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT On Next OPETH Album - “I’m Hoping Next Time We’re Going To Do Something Different, And I Hope, Something Twisted”

eonMusic caught up with Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt last month, while the band were collecting the “International Band Of The Year” award at the Progressive Music Awards. He spoke about the band's transition from death metal act to progressive rockers, recent successes, and plans to follow up 2016's Sorceress.

On following up the success of Sorceress, Åkerfeldt says” “Sorceress for me, is old hat; it’s a lovely record, you know, but whatever; it’s back ‘there’. I’m not lingering on it, because it’s old now. I’m not lingering on this record as being a beacon of hope for anything; it’s just what we did then, and I’m hoping next time we’re going to do something different, and I hope, something twisted. Nothing necessarily ‘great’, but twisted at least.”

Opeth perform next on October 10th at Aurora in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.