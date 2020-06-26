MIKE LEPOND's SILENT ASSASSINS Release "Tell Tale Heart" Music Video; Whore Of Babylon Album Out Now

Mike LePond's Silent Assassins have released their brand new full-length, Whore Of Babylon, via Silver Lining Music. Forging a union between the mighty worlds of heavy metal and ancient history, Whore Of Babylon serves as the band's third studio album and is a no-holds barred, gauntlet-thrown, true heavy metal mission led by LePond, known worldwide as one of the foremost bass virtuosos in heavy metal music and a member of progressive metal band Symphony X.

In celebration of its release, the band has delivered a new video for the track "Tell Tale Heart." Offers LePond, "Take the ultimate journey through darkness and death with my metal movie score to Poe's classic story. This song is epic and one of my proudest moments."

Whore Of Babylon is available on CD, digital formats, and special D2C bundles. Order here.

Whore Of Babylon trackisting:

"Dracul Son"

"Ides Of March"

"Tell Tale Heart"

"Night Of The Long Knives"

"Champion"

"Ironborn"

"Lady Bathory"

"Power Of Steel"

"Whore Of Babylon"

"Avalon"

"Ides Of March" lyric video:

"Ironborn" lyric video:

"Dracul Son" lyric video:

Mike LePond's Silent Assassins:

Mike LePond - four/eight-string basses, rhythm/acoustic guitars, backing vocals

Alan Tecchio - lead/backing vocals

Lance Barnewold - lead guitars on tracks 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8

Rod Rivera - lead guitars on tracks 4, 5, 10

Sarah Teets - flute, lead, backing vocals on track 5

Michael Romeo - drum programming, keyboards, orchestration, mandolin

Michael Pinnella - piano on track 3, organ on track 10, backing vocals

(Photo - Jatzi Nieto)