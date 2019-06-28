MIKE PATTON / French Composer JEAN-CLAUDE VANNIER Premiere Video For “Chansons D’Amour”

Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mondo Cane) and renowned French composer Jean-Claude Vannier have shared the video for "Chansons D'Amour”.

The song is from the pair's recently announced collaboration, Corpse Flower (Ipecac Recordings, September 13th), a 12-song album that also features the recently released song, “On Top Of The World”.

“When I was a little boy, love songs terrified me, with their stupid Ophelias, faded flowers of melodramatics singers, quavering vocalises of another time, barbaric rituals, screams of impatient sexes, furious and bloody refrains, like in this beautiful and poisonous video," said Vannier. "Afterwards, I lived some love stories and it was even worse, all a bazaar puppet show that moved me despite myself, took me hostage and blames me for these crimes that I did not commit.”

Director Eric Livingston added: "The melody on 'Chansons D'Amour' chased me around in the back of my head for a few days after listening. I found it to be a haunting and unapologetically honest version of Vannier's original piece. When I was given the choice between a few songs to shoot a video accompaniment for, I gravitated towards this one. Mainly, because I knew it would be a challenge for me. To film something that is subtle, yet demands attention."

“Jean-Claude and I met while working together on a Gainsbourg retrospective at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011,” explains Patton. “We bonded immediately. I could see he had a dedication and attention to detail that was relentless so the respect I had for him in my mind was magnified in person. We spoke loosely about working together in the future… and it took some time, but after a few years I contacted him and we began to ignite some sparks.”

“I would send Mike rough versions of the songs to get his thoughts, then I’d wait impatiently, staring at the clock, until I received his response,” offers Vannier about the process the duo used to create Corpse Flower. “He made my music awaken with his unique perspective and interpretations of my songs. A formidable vocalist, with a sense of humor, Mike and I created a strong, beautiful and sincere collection of music, as well as a friendship.”

A variety of musicians, both in Los Angeles and Paris, took part in the recording of Corpse Flower with the Los Angeles team including Smokey Hormel (Beck, Johnny Cash), Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Air, Nine Inch Nails) and James Gadson (Beck, Jamie Lidell). The Parisian players are Denys Lable, Bernard Paganotti (Magma), Daniel Ciampolini, Didier Malherbe, Léonard Le Cloarec and the Bécon Palace String Ensemble. The lyrics for “Ballad C.3.3.” are drawn from Oscar Wilde’s “The Ballad of Reading Gaol” poem, which was initially published using the name C.3.3.

Corpse Flower is available for pre-order here, including special embossed versions featuring Kenro Izu’s stunning cover photo. The album will be available on180 gram colored vinyl, as well as a CD digipak and digitally.

Corpse Flower tracklisting:

"Ballad C.3.3."

"Camion"

"Chansons D’Amour"

"Cold Sun Warm Beer"

"Browning"

"Ghost"

"Corpse Flower"

"Insolubles"

"On Top Of The World"

"A Schoolgirl’s Day"

"Pink and Bleue"

"Yard Bull"

"Chansons D'Amour" video:

"On Top Of The World":

Mike Patton’s resume is virtually limitless, having kicked off his musical career as a teenager in the band Mr. Bungle, joining Faith No More in 1989 and going on to create a smorgasbord of bands and solo releases including Fantômas, Tomahawk, Mondo Cane, Dead Cross, Lovage and Peeping Tom. Jean-Claude Vannier, born in Paris during World War II, The Guardian dubbed him “the sound sculptor in Serge Gainsbourg’s shadow,” referencing his extensive work with the French musician including Histoire de Melody Nelson. His career has spanned nine solo records, countless contributions to film and TV scores, and his influence has been cited by numerous musicians including Beck, Pulse, Portishead, Massive Attack, Air and Tricky.

(Photo - Ipecac Recordings)