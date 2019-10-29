MIKE PATTON & JEAN-CLAUDE VANNIER Premiere "A Schoolgirl's Day" Music Video

Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier, who recently released the album Corpse Flower (Ipecac Recordings), have released a video for “A Schoolgirl’s Day”.

The video, which was created by Nino Del Padre, features footage from the 1962 low-budget classic film, Carnival Of Souls. Padre said of the pairing: “It's almost as if the film was created for this song.”

A variety of musicians, both in Los Angeles and Paris, took part in the recording of Corpse Flower with the Los Angeles team including Smokey Hormel (Beck, Johnny Cash), Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Air, Nine Inch Nails) and James Gadson (Beck, Jamie Lidell). The Parisian players are Denys Lable, Bernard Paganotti (Magma), Daniel Ciampolini, Didier Malherbe, Léonard Le Cloarec and the Bécon Palace String Ensemble. The lyrics for “Ballad C.3.3.” are drawn from Oscar Wilde’s “The Ballad of Reading Gaol” poem, which was initially published using the name C.3.3.

Corpse Flower can be ordered here, including special embossed versions featuring Kenro Izu’s stunning cover photo. The album is available on180 gram colored vinyl, as well as a CD digipak and digitally.

Corpse Flower tracklisting:

"Ballad C.3.3."

"Camion"

"Chansons D’Amour"

"Cold Sun Warm Beer"

"Browning"

"Ghost"

"Corpse Flower"

"Insolubles"

"On Top Of The World"

"A Schoolgirl’s Day"

"Pink and Bleue"

"Yard Bull"

"Chansons D'Amour" video:

"On Top Of The World":