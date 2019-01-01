MIKE PORTNOY - "Appreciate Every Day Not Only For Yourself, But Because Somebody You Love May Not Be Here Tomorrow" (Video)
January 1, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) posted the following update to exit 2018:
"Being today is the last day of the year and tomorrow being the first day of a new year, it felt like a good time to share this…
This is taken from the Bonus Features of the new MorseFest 2017 Live Package. Production by Thad Kesten & Scott Henry. For those of you that never heard my Carpe Diem story (which I based a lot of my lyrics for 'A Change Of Seasons' on), here it is. This story, as well as some other thoughts I share here, are words to live by.
Happy New Year, everybody!"