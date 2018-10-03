MIKE PORTNOY - Cleaning Out The Closet 2018: Shirts, Drum Heads, Drum Cam DVD's And More Up For Grabs

Drum legend Mike Portnoy is cleaning out his closet and offering up the items to the fans. Check out the update below.

Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) recently checked in with the following:

"Last week marked the 40th Anniversary of the death of one of my greatest drum heroes of all time: Keith Moon. I just stumbled across this drum cam footage that I had but never shared... so this seemed like a good time to pay tribute to my hero.

This is myself, Billy Sheehan and Paul Gilbert (3/4 of my Who Tribute Band Amazing Journey) along with Chas West (filling in for Gary Cherone) doing the Live At Leeds Version of 'My Generation' at The Ox & The Loon show in LA back in 2015. I was also incredibly honored to have been presented the Keith Moon Lifetime Achievement Award at this show, which was so incredible for me given that Keith is such a hero to me.

Enjoy this fun tribute to a drummer that was so incredibly reckless & unique and so missed by yours truly."

Sons Of Apollo recently had to cancel all remaining summer festival appearances.

Said the band: "But there's also good news! We've added four German shows near the end of the European tour. Tickets are now on sale."

