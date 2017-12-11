MIKE PORTNOY Confirms 2018 Tour Schedule: Part 1

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) has posted his 2018 tour schedule, which will be updated ine the coming months. It is currently as follows:

Metal Allegiance

January

25 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Sons Of Apollo

February

3-8 - Cruise To The Edge

9 - Miami, FL - Magic City Casino

11 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Theater

13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independants

16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

June

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park

September

22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (with the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)

"Well that's it... Sat night (November 25th in Melbourne, Australia) was the VERY LAST Shattered Fortress show," says drummer Mike Portnoy. "This whole tour has been such an emotional experience performing these songs #OneLastTime in each city, but Sat night was REALLY 'The End.' It's not lost on me that it is very possible (in fact, I'd predict very likely) I'll never play some, if not all, of these songs ever again.

Yes in some ways that's very sad... but in a more optimistic way, that's what's made this tour so awesome and special... we ALL got some closure on the whole MP/DT thing... I was able to play these songs for you all one last time (especially the 12 Step Suite) and finally get it out of my system once and for all...

While I do indeed look to what lies ahead in the future for me (Sons Of Apollo, Flying Colors, Neal Morse Band, Metal Allegiance, Transatlantic, The Winery Dogs and who knows what else may come my way), it was great celebrating my 50th Birthday with you all and revisiting this music again.

In the meantime, enjoy this final video recap of the tour...

I must thank Eric, Charlie, Richard, Diego, Conner & Ross for absolutely NAILING this music each and every show... not only delivering it with perfect precision, but also passion & energy... you guys rule!

So many applicable hashtags from this tour in addition to #OneLastTime... there's also #StrangeDejaVu, #TheBestOfTimes and #FinallyFree... but I think the final words of every Shattered Fortress show sum it up: "We'll meet again my friend(s), someday soon..." This is not the end... but merely the beginning!

Have a great New Year and C-ya in 2018!"