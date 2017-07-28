MIKE PORTNOY Discusses DREAM THEATER - “I Have No Longing To Reunite With Them”
In part 3 of an interview with RockHok on the European leg of his Shattered Fortress tour, Mike Portnoy discussed a possible reunion with Dream Theater.
Portnoy said, “The ball’s in their court to be honest. I have no longing to reunite with them. It’s not necessarily something I’m looking to do or want to do. I’m very content with the 87 bands I currently have going.”
Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:
With The Neal Morse Band:
August
17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
With Metal Allegiance:
October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton
