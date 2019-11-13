MIKE PORTNOY Looks Back On Leaving DREAM THEATER In 2010 - "I Couldn't Be Happier With The Path I've Been On Since"

Drum legend Mike Portnoy recently guested on Drinks With Johnny, the Internet TV show hosted by Avenged Sevenfold bassist Johnny Christ. He discussed his brief time with A7X following the passing of Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan in 2009, and his departure from Dream Theater in 2010.

Portnoy: "I have this tattoo here that says 'No Regrets'. Everything happens for a reason. And whether or not it worked out with you guys, or whether or not it worked out with the Dream Theater situation, everything happens for a reason. And I couldn't be happier with the path I've been on since that experience with you guys. I'm grateful for the experience I had with you guys, but I'm also grateful for the way it worked out that you guys went on to do your thing. And you played with two great drummers now, and Brooks (Wackerman) is amazing; he's perfect for you guys. And I've gone on to do all the different things I do. So I think everybody's happy in the end."

Portnoy recently uploaded live footage of his Shattered Fortress project performing live in Tilburg, Netherlands in 2017. The clip below features Dream Theater's "Overture 1928" and "Strange Deja Vu".

The players:

Mike Portnoy - Drums & Vocals

Eric Gillette - Guitar

Charlie Griffiths - Guitar

Richard Henshall - Guitar

Diego Tejeida - Keyboards

Conner Green - Bass

Ross Jennings - Vocals

On July 11th, 2017, Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress show to the Yotaspace Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured only Dream Theater material, is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Regression"

"Overture 1928"

"Strange Déjà Vu"

"The Mirror"

Twelve-Step Suite

"The Glass Prison"

"This Dying Soul"

"The Root of All Evil"

"Repentance"

"The Shattered Fortress"

Encore:

"Home"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"Finally Free"