MIKE PORTNOY On Being A Metalhead At Berkeley - “Once I Got There I Was The Only Kid Walking Down The Hallways With A FLOTSAM AND JETSAM T-Shirt”; 2011 Interview Presented Raw & Uncut (Video)
August 1, 2017, 2 hours ago
Drummer Mike Portnoy was interviewed in Toronto in 2011 by Sam Dunn for the progressive metal episode of Metal Evolution. He talked about his love for YES, his time in Dream Theater, and how he defines "epic”. This extended interview excerpt is presented raw and uncut, with new director's commentary.
Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:
With The Neal Morse Band:
August
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
With Metal Allegiance:
October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton
For Shattered Fortress ticket links go to this location.