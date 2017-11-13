MIKE PORTNOY On SONS OF APOLLO's Musical Style - "We Just Let The Music Be What It Wanted To Be"; Audio

Sons Of Apollo, the new supergroup featuring members of Dream Theater, Mr. Big, Guns N’ Roses, and Journey, released their debut album, Psychotic Symphony, on October 20th via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

In the interview below with Metal Wani, Mike Portnoy discusses fan reception to the new music, expectations he had with the band by calling it a "prog metal supergroup", why he shouldn't have used this tag and when exactly did they feel that this album is much more than just another progressive metal record. He also talks about welcoming new ideas from all the members of SOA, his chemistry with Derek Sherinian, and how Jeff Scott Soto maintains the energy level as compared to other singers in the prog scene.

Reuniting to form Sons Of Apollo, former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian have joined forces with Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

Psychotic Symphony was produced by the dynamic production duo of Portnoy and Sherinian, also affectionately known as “The Del Fuvio Brothers,” which is the nickname given to them over 20 years ago during their time together in Dream Theater. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“God Of The Sun”

“Coming Home”

“Signs Of The Time”

“Labyrinth”

“Alive”

“Lost In Oblivion”

“Figaro's Whore”

“Divine Addiction”

“Opus Maximus”

“Lost In Oblivion” video:

“Coming Home” video:

Psychotic Symphony Behind The Scenes Outtakes Pt.1:

Psychotic Symphony Behind The Scenes Outtakes Pt.2: