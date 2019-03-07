MIKE PORTNOY On THE NEAL MORSE BAND - "I Don't Think This Band Functions Based On What's Going To Be Commercially Popular Or Successful"

The Neal Morse Band - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - recently spoke with Sonic Perspectives about their latest album, The Great Adventure, and the pitfalls of releasing two double albums in a row. Check out the interview below.

Q: From a commercial standpoint, it is not the best decision to have a double album following another one, but at the end of the day, you feel like this was the right thing to do.

Portnoy: "I don't think this band functions based on what's going to be commercially popular or successful. We make music that we feel is going to move the needle and move people and their emotions. Obviously, we're writing 30-minute songs, so yeah, maybe it isn't a commercially good idea to put out two double concept albums in a row, but I think you can't have a more artistically satisfying result. I think we've made the greatest album we could ever dream of making, so that's what it's about for us."

The Great Adventure tracklisting:

Act I:

Chapter 1

"Overture"

"The Dream Isn’t Over"

Chapter 2

"Welcome To The World"

"A Momentary Change"

"Dark Melody"

"I Got To Run"

"To The River"

Chapter 3

"The Great Adventure"

"Venture In Black"

"Hey Ho Let’s Go"

"Beyond The Borders"

Act II:

Chapter 4

"Overture 2"

"Long Ago"

"The Dream Continues"

"Fighting With Destiny"

"Vanity Fair"

Chapter 5

"Welcome To The World 2"

"The Element Of Fear"

"Child Of Wonder"

"The Great Despair"

"Freedom Calling"

"A Love That Never Dies"

Tour dates:

March

7 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

8 - Whittier, CA - The Whittier Center Theatre

9 - Chandler, AZ - Bogle Theatre (Chandler Center For The Arts)

24 - London, United Kingdom Islington Assembly Hall

25 - Paris, France - The Alhambra

26 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

27 - Esch /Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal Esch Sur Alzette

29 - Koln, Germany - Kantine

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Viften

31 - Goteborg, Sweden - Stora Teatern

April

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Skandiascenen

3 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Halle d / Werk 2

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - SONO Music Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik

11 - Lyon, France - C.C.O.

12 - Trezzo sull'Adda MI, Italy - Live Club

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra 1

14 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

