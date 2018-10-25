MIKE PORTNOY Posts On-Stage Footage From Final SONS OF APOLLO Show For 2018

On October 20th, Sons Of Apollo - featuring Jeff Scott Soto, Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - completed their 2018 tour for the band's debut album, Psychotic Symphony. Portnoy has posted on-stage footage from this last gig of the year. Fan-filmed video from the show is also available.

Midlands Metalheads Radio recently spoke with Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto about how he came to join the band, being part of a so-called "super-group" of musicians, and their plans for a second album.

