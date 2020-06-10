MIKE PORTNOY Records One-Man Cover Of JOHN LENNON's "Gimme Some Truth"; Video Available

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) has covered John Lennon's "Gimme Some Truth", handling all drums, vocals, guitars and bass for the track. He has also released a video for the song prefaced with the following message:

"I’m sorry if this video pisses some of you off...but sadly this is America in 2020 and it pisses me off too.

This a song written by a man who not only wrote songs about peace, love and hope ('All You Need Is Love', 'Give Peace A Chance', 'Imagine') but also used his voice to speak up against racism, injustice and encouraged people to rise up ('Revolution', 'Come Together', and this song). If this song or video pisses you off, remember I am only holding up a mirror to what is happening in this country right now.

If you don’t like what you see, please use that anger, passion and longing for change to vote in November..."