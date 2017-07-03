MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS - Fan-Filmed Video Of DREAM THEATER's "The Mirror" And "The Dance Of Eternity" From Paris Show Posted

On July 1st, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress tour to Paris, France. Fan-filmed video from the show at Le Trianon is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Overture 1928"

"Strange Déjà Vu"

"The Mirror"

Twelve-Step Suite:

"The Glass Prison"

"This Dying Soul"

"The Root of All Evil"

"Repentance"

"The Shattered Fortress"

Encore:

"Home"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"Finally Free"

Portnoy recently checked in with the following update:

"You can take MP out of DT, but you can't take DT out of MP...

I've spent the last 6 & 1/2 years doing a million things that have NOTHING to do with Dream Theater, making all different kinds of music with so many great musicians but intensionally NOT playing or revisiting DT material. But now for the remainder of 2017 in celebration of my 50th Birthday, and as my gift back to you, I am finally ready to pay tribute to my past and revisit this music!

These Shattered Fortress shows will be a fully-immersive MP/DT experience. The type of show, setlist and environment that I always delivered to you great fans for all of those 25 years between 1985 to 2010. Everything from the house music when you enter the venue (cool rarities taken from my extensive DT archives) to the rare DT-era MP items I will have at the merchandise stand, even down to my stage clothes from previous DT tours that I will pulling out of retirement from my closet! (I hope they still fit!! Hahaha...). All leading up to the incredible show & setlist I have prepared for you...

Delivered by some of the best musicians in prog today (the amazing Haken along with prog's newest guitar hero, Eric Gillette) all playing this music with loving passion and extreme precision. For those of you that constantly post about missing me in DT, this is your chance to revisit those days with me.

Once the clock strikes 2018, I will be returning to all of the other bands and music in my life: Flying Colors, Transatlantic, The Neal Morse Band, The Winery Dogs, Metal Allegiance, and my brand new all-star band with Derek Sherinian.

For all of you that have been posting online for the past 6 years wanting to see me to "go back to DT", unless those guys have a change of heart, it seems this is the closest you are going to get!

There are no guarantees for tomorrow...there's only today! So, I am seizing the fuck out of the day... : )

This is the ONLY (and possibly last??) chance to share the DT experience with me and hear me play this music again.. THIS IS IT...CARPE DIEM!!

The biggest show of the tour at the 013 in Holland is already sold out! That means most a lot of others will as well, so get your tickets now to insure a spot in sharing these wonderful memories with me and celebrating my 50th Birthday with this music that was such a huge part of my life."

Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

July

3 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxemburg - Kulturfabrick

4 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Della Luna

5 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

6 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Teatre Club

11 - Moscow, Russia - Yotaspace

12 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

14- Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

With The Neal Morse Band:

August

17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater

22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September

1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November

16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio

18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater

22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater

25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

For Shattered Fortress ticket links go to this location.