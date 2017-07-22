MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

On July 11th, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress show to the Yotaspace Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured only Dream Theater material, is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Regression"

"Overture 1928"

"Strange Déjà Vu"

"The Mirror"

Twelve-Step Suite

"The Glass Prison"

"This Dying Soul"

"The Root of All Evil"

"Repentance"

"The Shattered Fortress"

Encore:

"Home"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"Finally Free"

Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

With The Neal Morse Band:

August

17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall

18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater

22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater

24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater

27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September

1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November

16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio

18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli

20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater

22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater

25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

For Shattered Fortress ticket links go to this location.