July 22, 2017, an hour ago

MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted

On July 11th, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress show to the Yotaspace Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured only Dream Theater material, is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Regression" 
"Overture 1928" 
"Strange Déjà Vu" 
"The Mirror"

Twelve-Step Suite
"The Glass Prison" 
"This Dying Soul" 
"The Root of All Evil" 
"Repentance"
"The Shattered Fortress"

Encore:
"Home" 
"The Dance of Eternity" 
"Finally Free"

Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

With The Neal Morse Band:

August
17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza

With Metal Allegiance:

October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya

With MP's Shattered Fortress:

November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton

For Shattered Fortress ticket links go to this location.

