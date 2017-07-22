MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Posted
July 22, 2017, an hour ago
On July 11th, former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress show to the Yotaspace Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured only Dream Theater material, is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Regression"
"Overture 1928"
"Strange Déjà Vu"
"The Mirror"
Twelve-Step Suite
"The Glass Prison"
"This Dying Soul"
"The Root of All Evil"
"Repentance"
"The Shattered Fortress"
Encore:
"Home"
"The Dance of Eternity"
"Finally Free"
Portnoy recently updated his master list of shows in 2017. Check it out below:
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
With The Neal Morse Band:
August
17- Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Hall
18 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
19 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theater
22 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theater
24 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
25 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
26 - Glendale, PA - Keswick Theater
27 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
September
1 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
2 - Cross Plains, TN - Morsefest 2017
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
September
8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA
10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa
24 - New York City, NY - Irving Plaza
With Metal Allegiance:
October 29 through November 2 - Cancun, Mexico - Metal Maya
With MP's Shattered Fortress:
November
16 - Auckland, New Zealand - The Studio
18 - Brisbane, Australia - Tivoli
20 - Perth, Australia - Astor Theater
22 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov
24 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theater
25 - Melbourne, Australia - The Croxton
For Shattered Fortress ticket links go to this location.