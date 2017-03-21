MIKE PORTNOY's SHATTERED FORTRESS - High Quality Footage Of Cruise To The Edge 2017 Performance Available (Part 2)

The clip below features the full second show of drum legend Mike Portnoy's 50th birthday bash during his appearance at Cruise To The Edge 2017 (February 7th - 11th). The show featured Portnoy, Eric Gillette (Neal Morse Band), Daniel Gildenlöw (Pain Of Salvation), Ted Leonard (Spock's Beard), Ross Jennings, Charlie Griffiths, Richard Henshall, Diego Tejeida and Conner Green (Haken). The setlist for Part 2 of the Shattered Fortress live debut featured music from Liquid Tension Experiment and Dream Theater's 12 Step Suite:

The setlist was as follows:

Liquid Tension Experiment (with Tony Levin, Eric Gillette and Diego Tejeida)

"Paradigm Shift"

"Acid Rain"

"Universal Mind"

Dream Theater - 12 Step Suite

"The Glass Prison" (Ross Jennings on lead vocals)

"This Dying Soul" (Daniel Gildenlöw & Ross Jennings on lead vocals)

"The Root of All Evil" (Ted Leonard on lead vocals)

"Repentance" (Mike Portnoy on lead vocals)

"The Shattered Fortress" (Ross Jennings on lead vocals)

Check out footage of the first Shattered Fortress set on Cruise To The Edge 2017 here.

Portnoy recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Hola Amigos! I am so excited to be bringing my Shattered Fortress show to Mexico! The Shattered Fortress is myself and an all-star prog lineup performing Dream Theater's 12 Step Suite live in it's entirety for the first time. This is not a new band or project for me, it is an exclusive event that will be making several select live appearances in select markets throughout the world in 2017, and ESP Prog Night is one of the selected shows!

The setlist at the show will be comprised of the 12 Step Suite and select other Dream Theater songs that I've written the lyrics to. Keep in mind, I have no plans (or interest) in revisiting DT material in any of my other bands. This is not an ongoing project or career move, this is merely a unique event that I am doing in select markets in 2017 to share with fans around the world...so catch it while you can!!

I am also excited to announce that my special guests at this show will be one of the greatest prog bands of today: Haken. As well as one of the greatest prog bands of tomorrow: Next To None.

This is going to be an amazing evening of music!"

Upcoming Shattered Fortress shows include:

June

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

14 - Loreley, Germany - Night Of The Prog

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power USA

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - El Plaza Condesa

Stay tuned for updates.