MIKE PORTNOY Says SONS OF APOLLO Singer JEFF SCOTT SOTO Delivers "That FOREIGNER, JOURNEY, KANSAS Kinda Vocal"; Audio

In a new interview with Biff Bam Pop!, Mike Portnoy discusses a number of topics, including Sons Of Apollo bandmate/vocalist Jeff Scott Soto.

"He brings a real smooth listenability to the songs, cuz he comes from a more AOR background, kinda Lou Gramm, or Steve Walsh," says Portnoy. "That kinda Foreigner, Journey, Kansas kind of vocal. That’s what Derek and I wanted.”

On rumours of playing drums with members of Rush, Portnoy reveals: “I of course would work with them in any capacity should they ever want to. It would be an amazing thing.”

Sons Of Apollo, also featuring Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and Billy Sheehan, recently released a music video for "Alive", and a lyric video for "Tengo Vida", taken from the six-track single "Alive" / "Tengo Vida", released in March.

Tracklisting:

"Alive" - album version

"Alive" - radio edit

"Alive" - acoustic version

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - standard

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - radio edit

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - acoustic version

Get the release here, and watch the Vicente Cordero-directed video for “Alive” and the "Tengo Vida" lyric video below.

Sons Of Apollo tour dates:

April

24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May

2 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

4 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

12 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts

18 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater

19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

20 - Washington DC - Howard Theater

26 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro De Bellas Arts

June

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival

2 - Motherwell, Scotland - Motherwell Concert Hall

3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen

7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde

8 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest

August

3 - Germany - Wacken

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

September

10 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat

11-12 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room

15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

19 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub

22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (A Very Special Evening with Sons Of Apollo & The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)

24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

October

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex

12 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

13 - Toulouse, France - Very Prog Festival

15 - Lyon, France - Radiant Bellevue

16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie