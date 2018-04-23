MIKE PORTNOY Says SONS OF APOLLO Singer JEFF SCOTT SOTO Delivers "That FOREIGNER, JOURNEY, KANSAS Kinda Vocal"; Audio
April 23, 2018, 23 minutes ago
In a new interview with Biff Bam Pop!, Mike Portnoy discusses a number of topics, including Sons Of Apollo bandmate/vocalist Jeff Scott Soto.
"He brings a real smooth listenability to the songs, cuz he comes from a more AOR background, kinda Lou Gramm, or Steve Walsh," says Portnoy. "That kinda Foreigner, Journey, Kansas kind of vocal. That’s what Derek and I wanted.”
On rumours of playing drums with members of Rush, Portnoy reveals: “I of course would work with them in any capacity should they ever want to. It would be an amazing thing.”
Listen to the full interview at Biff Bam Pop!.
Sons Of Apollo, also featuring Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and Billy Sheehan, recently released a music video for "Alive", and a lyric video for "Tengo Vida", taken from the six-track single "Alive" / "Tengo Vida", released in March.
Tracklisting:
"Alive" - album version
"Alive" - radio edit
"Alive" - acoustic version
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - standard
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - radio edit
"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - acoustic version
Get the release here, and watch the Vicente Cordero-directed video for “Alive” and the "Tengo Vida" lyric video below.
Sons Of Apollo tour dates:
April
24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May
2 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
4 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall
9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
12 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts
18 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater
19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
20 - Washington DC - Howard Theater
26 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro De Bellas Arts
June
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend
July
1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival
2 - Motherwell, Scotland - Motherwell Concert Hall
3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli
6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen
7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde
8 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest
August
3 - Germany - Wacken
18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park
19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track
September
10 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat
11-12 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
19 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub
22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (A Very Special Evening with Sons Of Apollo & The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club
30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage
October
8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex
12 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
13 - Toulouse, France - Very Prog Festival
15 - Lyon, France - Radiant Bellevue
16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie