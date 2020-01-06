MIKE PORTNOY Shuts Down Rumours He Will Be Joining RUSH For A Permanent Waves 40th Anniversary Tour

A Spanish website recently made waves by posting a report on Día De Los Santos Inocentes (Holy Innocents' Day) saying that drum legend Mike Portnoy would be joining Rush alumni Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for a Permanent Waves 40th Anniversary tour. Unlike how most of these rumours get started, there was no malicious intent behind it, as the date is the equivalent of April Fool's Day.

That said, Portnoy squashed the rumors before things could get out of hand:

"Hahaha so everybody is sending this to me...

Apparently, some metal website posted a fake article saying I will be joining Rush in 2020 for a 40th Anniversary Tour for Permanent Waves! Even to the point of creating a fake Twitter post from me!

While that’s a pretty awesome (completely hypothetical) dream... and I would surely do it in a heartbeat... it’s unfortunately not true!! (But it is a cool idea). In any case, just wanted to break the (real) news to anybody that had gotten their hopes up thinking that this may be real!"