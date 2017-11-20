MIKE PORTNOY Talks DREAM THEATER's "12 Stepe Suite" - "It Surely Had The Biggest Impact In My Personal Life Beyond My Career And Music"

In a new interview with Triple M, drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, ex-Dream Theater) discusses Dream Theater's "12 Step Suite", which documents Portnoy's struggle with alcoholism. Check it out below.

Portnoy: "I think it was one of my hardest achievements on a personal level, beyond the musical and creative level, because it was something that I was able to incorporate in my life. By writing about 12 steps I walked through it and was able to really cement it in my life. It was like me doing the 12 steps right there by writing those songs. So yeah, it surely had the biggest impact in my personal life beyond my career and music."

The Full 12 Step Suite by Dream Theater is below. Each song runs into the next over a series of 5 Albums. The songs are about Mike Portnoy's battle of overcoming his addiction to drinking

Each song is as follows:

"The Glass Prison" - Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence

I. Reflection

II. Restoration

III. Revelation

"This Dying Soul" - Train Of Thought

IV. Reflections of Reality (Revisited)

V. Release

"The Root Of All Evil" - Octavarium

VI. Ready

VII. Remove

"Repentance" - Systematic Chaos

VIII. Regret

IX. Restitution