MIKE PORTNOY Uploads Video Of SHATTERED FORTRESS Live In Tilburg 2017

Drum legend Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater) has uploaded live footage of his Shattered Fortress project performing live in Tilburg, Netherlands in 2017. The clip below features Dream Theater's "Overture 1928" and "Strange Deja Vu".

The players:

Mike Portnoy - Drums & Vocals

Eric Gillette - Guitar

Charlie Griffiths - Guitar

Richard Henshall - Guitar

Diego Tejeida - Keyboards

Conner Green - Bass

Ross Jennings - Vocals

On July 11th, 2017, Portnoy brought his Shattered Fortress show to the Yotaspace Club in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, which featured only Dream Theater material, is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Regression"

"Overture 1928"

"Strange Déjà Vu"

"The Mirror"

Twelve-Step Suite

"The Glass Prison"

"This Dying Soul"

"The Root of All Evil"

"Repentance"

"The Shattered Fortress"

Encore:

"Home"

"The Dance of Eternity"

"Finally Free"