MIKE PORTNOY "Very Pleasantly Surprised" By OZZY OSBOURNE's Ordinary Man Album - "These Are Some Seriously Poignant Introspective Life Reflections"

Ozzy Osbourne recently released his new studio album, Ordinary Man, and drum legend Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater) seems to be quite impressed.

Portnoy took to Instagram to share the following: "In all honesty, I haven’t checked out a new Ozzy Osbourne album in a long time... but I picked this up outta curiosity and I’m very pleasantly surprised! Great to hear @chadsmithofficial @officialduffmckagan @slash @postmalone @eltonjohn & @thisiswatt contributions taking Ozzy to some new places... (actual Beatles-esque moments!!) But damn... these lyrics... it’s pretty obvious where Ozzy’s head is these days... these are some seriously poignant introspective life reflections... almost as if he’s saying goodbye and this is his swan song 😔 (On that note, my only complaint would be the sequencing as that ‘Holy For Tonight’ should’ve been the last thing on the album as it’s so incredibly climactic and the Posty songs should’ve been earlier)... but in any case, serious kudos for a surprisingly great album 👏 And Ozzy - please get well and hopefully you’re not going anywhere any time soon!" 🙏

Ordinary Man is available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album.

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Slash, Elton John and Post Malone.

"Straight To Hell"

"All My Life"

"Goodbye"

"Ordinary Man" feat. Elton John

"Under The Graveyard"

"Eat Me"

"Today Is The End"

"Scary Little Green Men"

"Holy For Tonight"

"It's A Raid" feat. Post Malone

"Take What You Want" - Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott