MIKE TRAMP - Former WHITE LION Singer Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue Of Capricorn Album; Two Intimate Shows Confirmed

Former White Lion singer Mike Tramp's debut album as a solo artist, Capricorn, saw the light of day 20 years ago back in 1998. Now the right time has come make a proper reissue of the album.

Mike Tramp says: "22 years ago, I walked into a recording studio in Reno, Nevada to record my first solo album. I was both curious and nervous. Did I have style, did I have a sound. Now looking back after 10 solo albums. Capricorn is the foundation of every album I have done ever since, it is Mike Tramp, it makes me proud."

The 2018 anniversary issue of Capricorn will be released on November 2nd via Target Records in the following formats: white ltd edition LP (500 copies only), CD and digital. The album has been remastered at Medley Studios in Copenhagen and the artwork carefully restored and refreshed.

In connection with the release of Capricorn, Mike Tramp will be performing two exclusive Capricorn shows at Zeppelin Rock Bar in Copenhagen on October 31st and November 1st. Only 50 tickets available each day (contact info@targetgroup.dk to purchase tickets).

The Capricorn 2018 anniversary edition can be pre-ordered now on ltd. white LP, CD (signed personally by Tramp) and also a new Capricorn t-shirt design is available at the official Mike Tramp webshop.